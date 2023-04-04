All Warangal SSC question paper leak accused have BJP links

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

It has now become evident that most of the accused involved in alleged question paper leak incidents have undeniable links with the Bharatiya Janata Party

Hyderabad: With Tuesday’s arrests in connection with the Warangal question paper leak issue, it has now become evident that most of the accused involved in alleged question paper leak incidents, whether it was the TSPSC earlier or the SSC examination now, have undeniable links with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The second accused in the TSPSC question paper leak, A Rajashekhar Reddy, was found to be a member of the BJP, while the one of the accused in the SSC question paper case too has a BJP connection.

B Prashanth, who has been arrested by the Kamalapur police, was seen with many BJP senior leaders including BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. He had also sent the photo of a question paper to Sanjay via WhatsApp.

TSREDCO chairman Y Satish Reddy tweeted: “The prime accused in today’s failed attempt to leak 10th class paper leak is a core follower & close aide of Telangana BJP unit. BJP is now playing with the lives of students for their politics.”

Bandi Sanjay, during a party programme recently, had asked youngsters to give up studies and jobs and to work for the BJP’s victory.