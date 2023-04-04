Warangal SSC question paper issue: Attempt to malign Govt, says Police, BJP worker held

The alleged leak of the Hindi SSC question paper on Tuesday was a clear cut attempt to damage the image of the State government, according to the Warangal Police

Tue - 4 April 23

Warangal: The alleged leak of the Hindi SSC question paper on Tuesday was a clear cut attempt to damage the image of the State government, according to the Warangal Police, who have apprehended three persons in connection with the incident.

Warangal Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath also said the incident could not be called a question paper leak, since the question paper was shared in a WhatsApp group around 9.59 am, and there was no way it would reach candidates who were in the examination halls with no access to WhatsApp.

Ranganath, addressing a press conference, said a 16-year-old boy, who has been apprehended, had climbed over the wall of the school and took a photograph on his mobile phone of the question paper from a friend attending the examination. He then sent it to one Shiva Ganesh, who has been arrested.

Ganesh then shared the photo in a local SSC WhatsApp group, and sent it to one Mahesh, a former reporter, who in turn sent to one B Prashanth, a former news channel reporter, and currently working for the BJP. Prasanth, who has also been arrested, then sent the same to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and others in Hyderabad, apart from coining a headline, announcing a ‘breaking news’ and said the question paper was leaked and shared it across WhatsApp groups and social media.

Since the question paper had come out much after the examination started and the candidates did not have to access to any communication from outside, it could not be called a leak, Ranganath said, adding that the actions of the others showed that it was a clear cut attempt to damage the image of the State government.

While Prasanth, Shiva Ganesh and the minor boy were apprehended, Mahesh is yet to be arrested.