All wards in GHMC to have ‘Telangana Kreeda Pranganam’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:00 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: The State government is scaling up the sports facilities in the city and as a part of the exercise, all the 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will have one Telangana Kreeda Pranganam (TKP) each.

The TKP will be established on a one-acre land and infrastructure will be developed on these sites for Kho Kho, Volleyball and Kabaddi.

This programme is being implemented on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to encourage sports and to popularise sports among youngsters and make Telangana the number one State in terms of sports facilities, said GHMC in a press release.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has instructed the officials of the corporation to ensure the site shortlisted for TKP should be within or adjacent to the ward and should have access to all the people in the ward.