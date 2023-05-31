Allari Naresh-starrer ‘Ugram’ to stream from June 2

Hyderabad: Prime Video on Wednesday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller ‘Ugram’. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film features Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja and Sharath Lohitashwa in the lead roles.

‘Ugram’ presents an enthralling action-drama that centres on CI Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh), a determined police officer, who delves into the investigation of a series of missing persons in Warangal. However, Shiva’s personal life takes a grim turn when his wife, Aparna (Mirnaa Menon), decides to leave him due to his aggressive nature.

Tragedy strikes when Shiva, Aparna, and their daughter Lucky meet with an accident. While Shiva gets injured, both Aparna and Lucky suddenly go missing. Driven by love and desperation, Shiva embarks on an unwavering mission to locate his family, unravelling shocking secrets in the process.

Sharing his thoughts on the streaming premiere of the action drama, actor Allari Naresh, said, “As I look back on my remarkable journey in the film industry, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of achievement that I have been showered upon. ‘Ugram’ is a special project; I got to reunite with director Vijay and portrayed an honest and powerful cop in the film, which is a departure from my usual comic roles. I am confident that this action-packed thriller will captivate fans worldwide, keeping them at the edge of their seats.”

“As a director, my belief lies in crafting stories that tackle serious issues and be able to weave them in meaningful narratives,” said director Vijay Kanakamedala. “Naresh’s versatility as an actor is truly admirable, and in ‘Ugram’, he has delivered a performance that is both fierce and intense. Every element of the film – from the carefully chosen production design to the meticulous shot division – was thoughtfully planned prior to the shoot, ensuring an impactful storytelling experience for the audience.”

