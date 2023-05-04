Movies releasing tomorrow (May 5): Ugram, The Kerala Story, and others

Movies in different languages are releasing in theatres this Friday.

Hyderabad: Movies in different languages are releasing in theatres this Friday (May 5). The releases include Ugram (Telugu), Ramabanam (Telugu), 2018 (Malayalam), The Kerala Story (Hindi), and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume-3 (English).

Ugram is Allari Naresh’s second collaboration with director Vijay Kanakamedala after the blockbuster success of Naandhi. Ugram revolves around the investigation of missing cases in the city. Naresh will be seen in his fierce action avatar. Shine Screens produced the film. Sri Charan Pakala composed the music.

Ramabanam marks the third film from the successful duo Gopichand and Sriwass, who earlier delivered Lakshyam and Loukyam. This time the duo comes with another commercial family entertainer with unlimited fun and good emotions. Dimple Hayathi is the female lead.

The Kerala Story, which is based on true events that happened in Kerala once, is currently the talk of the town. The film shows that 32 thousand young Hindus are forcefully converted into Islam and then handed over to ISIS. The film is going to be released tomorrow, despite a lot of opposition. Sudipto Sen is its director.

2018 is also based on true events in Kerala. The film revolves around the Kerala floods in 2018 and how the state’s youth stepped forward to save many lives. Tovino Thomas is the lead actor. Anthany Joseph directed the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy is coming back with volume 3, directed by James Gunn. The film will also be released in 3D and 4DX.

