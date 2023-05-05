Ugram review: ‘Allari’ Naresh transforms into ‘Action’ Naresh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Ugram is Allari Naresh’s latest film, released in theatres today. The interesting thing about the film is that Naresh joined hands with ‘Naandhi’ director Vijay Kanakamedala again for Ugram. The duo tried some honest content last time. But this time, it’s action, and let’s discuss how they entertained the audience, in this review of Ugram.

Ugram is the story of an honest and intense policeman, Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh). Unfortunately, Shiva Kumar and his family meet with an accident, and two things happen then. Shiva Kumar develops dementia, and his family goes missing. How Shiva Kumar finds his family again is the rest of the story.

Allari Naresh is incredible in his action avatar in Ugram. His intensity and ferocity, especially in the action sequences, are the major highlights of the film.

Vijay Kanakamedala slightly shifted towards commercial values in Ugram. Instead, he could have opted for another honest attempt like Naandhi. This commercial approach for Ugram affected the quality of content from Vijay, but what balances that are the making skills and presentation of Naresh.

Mirnaa and Baby Uha, as Naresh’s wife and daughter in the film, respectively, are impressive. Shatru and Indraja grabbed good roles.

Ugram is technically strong. Sri Charan Pakala’s stunning vocals and soundtrack in the climax portion are great. The camera, light, and action departments are at their best for Ugram.

Ugram should be watched for Allari Naresh and his action avatar, which we have never witnessed before. Though the film has its flaws with an incomplete exploration of the main plot, Naresh and Vijay will satisfy you with the action and making of the film.

– Kiran