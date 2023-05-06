‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ director Harish Shankar loves Allari Naresh’s Ugram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Allari Naresh’s Ugram, which was released yesterday in theatres, opened to positive word of mouth. Not only the general public but also the top directors in the Telugu film fraternity loved the film. Today, Ustaad Bhagat Singh director Harish Shankar watched the film and shared his opinion on it through a video byte.

Harish Shankar first loved director Vijay Kanamedala’s attempt to tell a story of social concern in a commercial tone so that it reaches all kinds of audiences. Also, Harish loved Naresh’s performance in the action scenes. He picks up the Hijra fight in the first half, and the climax episode is one of his favourite action blocks. Harish also hailed the technical strengths of the film. Harish Shankar felt goosebumps watching the effective climax. He is very sure that the film’s success will increase with every show due to positive word of mouth.

Ugram is running successfully in theatres now with the maximum number of houseful bookings everywhere

