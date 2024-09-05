Allu Arjun among top celebrity taxpayers, pays Rs 14 crore for FY24

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 5 September 2024, 05:15 PM

File photo of Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has emerged as one of the highest tax-paying celebrities in India for the financial year 2023-24, according to Fortune India’s latest report.

The actor, known for his strong fan base in South Indian cinema, is the only Telugu actor to make it to the list of top 22 celebrity taxpayers in the country.

Allu Arjun, who gained widespread acclaim for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, paid Rs 14 crore in taxes, placing him among the top tax contributors from India’s entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, topping the list of tax-paying celebrities for FY24 is Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes. Following closely is Tamil cinema icon “Thalapathy” Vijay, who moved ahead of established names like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli to secure the second spot with Rs 80 crore in tax contributions.

Among Southern cinema stars, Malayalam actor Mohanlal also joins Allu Arjun in paying Rs 14 crore in taxes.