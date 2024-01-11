Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar

The actor went on his social media platform, X, and posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of 'Pushpa.'

By IANS Published Date - 11 January 2024, 02:30 PM

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who will be soon seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, took to his social media on Thursday to wish his director, Sukumar on his birthday. Wishing the maverick director, Allu Arjun fondly called the director “Genius Sukku Darling.”

The actor took to his X, and shared a picture from the making of ‘Pushpa’. The picture shows them engaging in a conversation as Allu is seen in his character with the director presumably briefing him the scene.

Allu wrote: “Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar.”

Sukumar, who earlier made the blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’ with Ram Charan, released ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in December 2021. The film released during the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and clashed with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The film went on to become a blockbuster during the time when many theatres were shut in the National capital which accounts for 7-8 per cent of film business in India.

From its songs to its characters to its dialogues, everything from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a massive noise.

The makers of ‘Pushpa’ also shared a poster of the director on their social media calling him “The Creator. The Visionary”. They wrote in the caption: “Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRule will be bigger and grander with his vision. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15 in theatres.