Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan wish Jr NTR on 41st birthday

Allu Arjun, eagerly awaiting his film 'Pushpa: The Rule', sent his wishes to the star, affectionately known as the "man of the masses," on X.

By IANS Updated On - 20 May 2024, 01:47 PM

Mumbai: Stars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, to name a few, have wished Jr NTR, who will begin shooting for his next with ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel in August for a yet-untitled film, as he turned 41 on Monday.

Allu Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, took to X and wished the star, who is fondly called the “man of masses”.

The actor wrote: “@alluarjun: Many many happy returns of the day Bava… FEAR is FIRE @tarak9999.”

Actor Ram Charan wished his ‘RRR’ co-star, whom he referred to as his dearest, and said: “Happiest birthday to my dearest @tarak9999.”

Actor Mahesh Babu wished Jr NTR a year full of happiness as he wrote: “Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a year full of joy and success!

Music composer and playback singer S. Thaman shared a black and white picture hugging Jr NTR and simply professed love for the actor: “#Tarak Anna Love U.”

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni wrote: “Wishing the powerful #Devara, our dearest @tarak9999 garu a very happy birthday! Your commitment and hard work are always admirable. Keep soaring to new heights with your talent. #HappyBirthdayNTR.”

One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, Jr NTR is known for his work in films such as ‘Simhadri’, ‘Yamadonga’, ‘Adhurs’, ‘Brindavanam’, ‘Veera Raghava’, and ‘RRR’.

He is currently busy with his upcoming film, ‘Devara: Chapter 1’.

The actor also has ‘War 2’ starring Hrithik Roshan.