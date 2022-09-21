Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ fever took over Navaratri while fans recreated signature dance steps in Garba style

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:34 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Be it the dance step of Allu Arjun’s ‘Srivalli’ or his swag of Pushpa Raj, the actor has truly owned his significant place with the release of the film.

Hyderabad: Ever since Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been released, the film has created a whole new kind of rage that was visible around all the corners of the world. As the popularity of Allu Arjun was witnessed during the Ganapati festival with Ganapati idols and pandals with ‘Pushpa’ theme, now it seems like it is all set to capture the upcoming Navratri festival too. Two dancers were seen compiling the steps of ‘Pushpa’ in their dance routine.

It is a sheer example of Allu Arjun’s fandom which is still showing its effect. Moreover, as many festivals are still lined up ahead, we can guarantee that this festival will be taken over by Allu Arjun.

On the work front, While Allu Arjun has been constantly making big with brands, his fans are eagerly waiting for the updates of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ that has gone on the floor.