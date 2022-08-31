‘Pushpa’ screened under the category of ‘BlockBusters around the world’ at Moscow Film Festival

Published: Updated On - 03:05 PM, Wed - 31 August 22

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ has been roaring louder and louder with each passing day post its release in December 2021. It’s almost been a year since the film hit the theatre and the film is still making it to the headlines. From Allu Arjun’s popular dance number ‘Srivalli’ to his heroic screen presence in ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava‘ along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his film ‘Pushpa’ was out and out a show stealer.

Now, with everything working in ‘Pushpa’s favour, this Allu Arjun starrer has made it even bigger this time. The film is screened under the category of “BlockBusters around the world” at

Moscow Film Festival. Taking to social media, a very famous page shared Allu Arjun’s poster and wrote, “We gladly announce that the film “Pushpa – The Rise: Part 1” has been selected by the Moscow International Film Festival under the category of “Blockbuster hits around the world” and is being screened today i.e., 30th August 2022 – 9:30 PM (sic).”

The film ‘Pushpa – The Rise: Part 1’ starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna directed by Sukumar Bandreddi has created sensation all over the world and has stood as the highest grosser in India for the year 2021.

The film is being screened in Telugu language with English and Russian subtitles at Screen No. 9, Oktybar Festival Centre, 24 Novy Arbat Street, Moscow.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embassy of India in Moscow (@india_in_russia)

