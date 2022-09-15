Rashmika Mandana’s ‘Srivalli’ inspires shops in Jaipur to manufacture ‘Srivalli Saris’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The sari has been spotted at shops in Rajasthan, a clothing hub of the country. Incidentally, it’s similar to what the actor wore in the song ‘Saami Saami’— red sari with golden work and border, perfect for the festive season.

Hyderabad: Golden Girl Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in ‘Pushpa’ made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has grown multiple folds. Her character ‘Srivalli’ has become her other moniker, with fans dancing and shouting the name, every time they see her.

Now that all the big festivals are approaching, every other girl, and woman, wants to wear what Rashmika Mandana wore in ‘Pushpa’. Her look had made headlines back then and is still making it to the news.

Check it out:

Srivalli Sarees… 🤟🏻🥳 Have seen 💕💞 @iamRashmika name in every corner and not just brands… This one is next level… 😁😁#RashmikaMandanna ✨ pic.twitter.com/1yBF4msHz8 — Rashmika Sweden FC 💕💞 (@LoveRashmika) September 13, 2022

Looks like the actor is at the top of her game and is most loved across the quarters. On the work front, she has several interesting projects in the pipeline such as ‘Goodbye’, ‘Animal’, and ‘Pushpa 2’ amongst many others, and her fans can’t seem to wait to see her in the upcoming films.