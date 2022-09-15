Video of little girl dancing to Rashmika’s Sami Sami goes viral; actor reacts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:24 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The video garnered over 1.9 million views, with Twitterati adoring the little girl.

Hyderabad: There is no denying that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna‘s ‘Pushpa’ has had a huge impact on the audiences—the dialogues and songs from the film are still being dubbed and imitated by fans. One such clip of a little girl dancing to ‘Sami Sami’ song has surfaced online and is winning hearts on the internet.

In the adorable video shared by a Twitter user, the young girl can be seen grooving to the catchy beats of the track in her school uniform. The video garnered over 1.9 million views, with Twitterati adoring the little girl.

Isn't this the cutest vedio❤😘 so sweet she is… https://t.co/yrvY7ySgNC — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) September 14, 2022

The clip even reached the ‘Pushpa’ actor. Reacting to the video, Rashmika said, “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie… How can I?”

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Rashmika has been making headlines for her upcoming release ‘Goodbye’ where she is working with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, Rashmika will soon commence work on the second part in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The film will see her reunite with Allu Arjun. The project will hit the cinemas next year.