“Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment”: Yogi Adityanath greets people on reaching Ram Mandir

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

By ANI Updated On - 22 January 2024, 11:17 AM

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted people as he arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex in Ayodhya where the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is taking place today.

“All the guest dignitaries who are coming to witness the auspicious occasion of Pran Pratishtha of the new idol of Shri Ramlala are heartily welcomed and congratulated in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the place of manifestation of Lord Shri Ram, the best among the Saptapuris. Jai Siya Ram!” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also arrived at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Welcoming RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted, “Jai Shri Ram! In the Pran Prastishta program of the new idol of Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the beloved city of Lord Shri Ram @RSSorg. Hearty welcome and congratulations to Honorable Sarsanghchalak of Respected Mohan Bhagwat Ji!” The Chief Minister also welcomed all saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country.

“Hearty welcome and greetings to the revered saints and religious leaders coming from all over the country and the world for the consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ramlala in the Prabhu Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple located in Shri Ayodhya Dham. Your dignified presence in Shri Ayodhya Dham will further strengthen our commitment towards ‘Ramrajya’,” further posted CM Yogi Aditynath.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled.

“Amazing, unforgettable, supernatural moment! Today, in the dignified presence of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the ritual of consecration of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala is going to be completed in Shri Ayodhya Dham, the holy birthplace of the adorable Lord Shri Ram. Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the wait of countless Ram devotees is going to be fulfilled. The entire country has become ‘Rammay’ by drowning in the ocean of faith and devotion. Jai Shri Ram!” CM Yogi posted on X.