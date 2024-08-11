Amazon Web Services to expand in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 07:59 PM

Hyderabad: Amazon Inc. has expressed keen interest in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad.

After meeting with a senior leadership team of Amazon, led by Kerry Person, Vice President, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, the Telangana delegation led by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu convinced Amazon to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana, according to an official release.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana which includes their largest corporate building in the world in Hyderabad. Amazon had launched their dedicated air cargo network ‘Amazon Air’ in Hyderabad in 2023 and three data centres here are already operational.