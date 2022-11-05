American Army band playing Indian National Anthem resurfaces on social media

Hyderabad: A video, from 2019, of the United States Army playing the Indian National Anthem has resurfaced on social media. The American Army band was playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ during the exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, as per news agency ANI.

Yudh Abhyas took place from September 5 to 18, 2019, in Washington, with the US Army playing the Indian National Anthem on the last day. The exercise was one of the largest joint-running military training and defence cooperation endeavours between India and the US.

In the video, American soldiers were seen playing the Indian National Anthem on their trumpets for the Indian counterparts as part of their final day exercise.

The video also garnered a lot of attention in 2020 when many misreported that the video was from the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event organised in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honour in Houston, Texas.

The post received over 28.1K likes and 7,300 retweets with a positive response from many Indians. “That’s surreal feeling to hear it from other band performing our national anthem(sic),” one user commented.

While Author, Tarek Fatah tweeted “The U.S. Army band strikes up the Indian National Army. Not bad(sic).”

“So happy to listen to American army band playing our #RashtraGeet #JanaGanaMana,” another user said.