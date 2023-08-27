Amid break-up rumours, Malaika shares thoughts about ‘a beautiful soul’

Amid her break up rumours with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress and model Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a new post

By IANS Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

IANS Photo

New Delhi: Amid her break up rumours with actor Arjun Kapoor, actress and model Malaika Arora on Sunday shared a new post that reads: “beautiful thoughts build a beautiful soul.”

On August 26, Malaika had unfollowed Arjun’s family members including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

However, she is still following Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. She even shared a cryptic messasge on her Instagram story which read: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

Malaika then shared another post featuring two sunglasses kept on a dining table and wrote: “Sunny days r here again.”

Arjun also took to Instagram Stories, and had shared a cryptic post, which read as: “Garbage, the one thing we can always count on in this world.” Now, on Sunday morning, Malaika dropped a quote on Instagram Stories, which read as: “Beautiful thoughts build a beautiful soul. GOOD MORNING. Besides, on International Dog Day on Saturday, Malaika had shared an adorable video with her pet dog Casper.

She captioned the Reel: “#InternationalDogDay: I couldn’t have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days with. Isn’t he such a natural? Celebrating today and everyday with my superstar, Casper.” Arjun took to the comment section of the post and wrote: “The real star of ur life #casper, and handsome boy.

However, neither Arjun nor Malaika have addressed the breakup rumour yet. Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan – the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After getting married in 1998, they announced their separation in March 2016, and got officially divorced in May 2017.

On the work front, Malaika was seen in the 2022 film ‘An Action Hero’, in a special appearance in the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead. Arjun was last seen in action thriller film ‘Kuttey’, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He will be next seen in ‘The Lady Killer’, which is a noir thriller film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun also has ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ in the pipeline.