Amid numerous pubs and cafés in Hyderabad, this new board game spot stands out!

Ammuseum — an amusing museum of board games — the place has quickly emerged as a haven for board game enthusiasts of all ages.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 9 July 2024, 11:52 PM

Photo : Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Amid the fatigue of the numerous pubs and cafés in Hyderabad, a new board game spot in Himayathnagar stands out. Aptly named Ammuseum — an amusing museum of board games — the place has quickly emerged as a haven for board game enthusiasts of all ages.

Ammuseum, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, is the brainchild of Sai and Ravali, a couple whose passion for board games inspired them to create a space where people can connect, unwind, and rediscover the joys of face-to-face interaction.

Tired of the noise and lack of engagement in pubs, Sai’s search for interactive places in the city led him to rediscover his childhood love for board games, a passion he shared with Ravali when they first met in 2020. “Ravali has pushed really hard into starting this place,” shared Sai, a software engineer. “Whenever we used to play boardgames at a cafe, I would get really competitive, and she observed that games bring out my true self.”

Be it intricate games like Sagrada, the exciting and strategic Long Shot, or the classic Catan, Ammuseum boasts a collection of 120 board games, ensuring there’s something for everyone, regardless of their gaming experience. Game master Aditya guides customers through the games, making the experience accessible and enjoyable for all. The café charges Rs 129 per hour on weekdays and Rs 159 on weekends.

“Many of our customers feel hesitant to walk in because they think board games are only for intelligent people. However, that’s not true at all. We’re here to teach you everything, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the experience,” says Aditya, who juggles between being an advocate and a game master.

Explaining their choice of Himayathnagar, Ravali mentioned that they wanted to introduce an engaging activity spot in that part of the city, which is ripe for such spaces.

“Playing games always gave us stories to talk about. We realised that board games draw people of all age groups together. We’ve seen grandparents and grandkids, parents with their kids, newlyweds with their in-laws. Everyone can bond over board games,” added Ravali, who is on a break from her medical career.

Looking ahead, they aim to build a board gaming community in Hyderabad, plausibly via WhatsApp, where strangers can meet, play games, and bond over shared interests.