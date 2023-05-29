| Spend A Cool Evening With Your Squad By Playing Board Games At These Cafes In Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Live music and DJs are often a priority to choose a place to hang out. But what if you reminisce about your childhood by spending a cool evening playing board games with your squad? Nostalgic, isn’t it?

With a thriving culture for board games in the city, a few cafes have started to offer some interesting board games. From Monopoly to Ludo to Pictionary, the offerings are wide and varied and have been attracting good crowds.

Apart from these cafes, several places across the city, including restaurants, malls, small outlets and shopping centres, are also offering board games to engage visitors.

Get On Board Café

Located at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36, Get On Board Café boasts of being India’s largest board game café which houses over 2,000 games to pick from. From popular ones like Scrabble and Monopoly to the latest and interesting Cleopatra, Abyss, Five Tribes, Codenames, Puerto Rico and many others — they have it all.

One can indulge in these games at a price of Rs 131 per hour, per person or at Rs 499 per person for an entire day on weekends. If you are a beginner, the café even has game gurus who explain the basics and rules.

The Board Game Café

Expect a fun-filled evening with Jenga, cards and other games, along with delicious food and a vibrant ambience. This café in Himayat Nagar even has a separate gaming zone with computer games at affordable prices.

The Big Cup Theory

This cosy café located in busy Madhapur captivates visitors with its vintage look and quirky interiors like swings instead of chairs, a clock in a cycle’s wheel and posters of cult classics like Pulp Fiction and Gone With The Wind. Here, you can find classic board games such as Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, Chess, Monopoly, Pictionary and many others.

The Hole In The Wall Café

Well-known all-day brunch spot in Jubilee Hills, this Instagram-worthy café allures customers not only with sumptuous food but also with board games, bookshelves and wall art. The waiters are extremely helpful and even give you instructions on how to play the games.

Humming Bird Café

Rack your brain over finding the perfect word in Scrabble or just enjoy a playful game of Poker with your friends at this Instagrammable café located at Madhapur.

