Amid speculations of joining BJP, Kiccha Sudeep receives threat letter

According to the police, Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

By IANS Updated On - 11:30 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Photo: Facebook

Bengaluru: Amid frenzied speculations of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep joining the ruling BJP, an alleged threat letter was received by his manager, prompting the police to register a case.

According to the police, Kichcha Sudeep’s manager Jack Manju received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the actor’s manager, the Puttenahalli police registered a case under sections 504, 506 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Some senior officers are also thinking to hand over the case to Central Crime Branch (CCB), sources said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, said police.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Kannada superstar will be joining the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly has been scheduled on May 13.