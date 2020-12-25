Amir made a wrong decision by quitting, feels Mohammad Asif

PCB showed a lot of faith in Amir and gave him a lot of support after his ban, but recently they have shown a lack of flexibility in what they want from him, said Asif

Published: 12:44 pm

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s once premier bowler Mohammad Amir quit international cricket abruptly and cited the mental torture by the Pakistan Cricket Board as the reason behind his decision. The pacer had strong words against the board and said they tried to damage his image by portraying him as a money-minded player.

However, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Asif feels Amir made a big mistake by quitting the game. “Both the Pakistan Cricket Board and Mohammad Amir are at fault regarding how his international career has turned out. The PCB showed a lot of faith in him and gave him a lot of support after his ban, but recently they have shown a lack of flexibility in what they want from him,” he said during a talk show.

“This has resulted in the current situation which could and should have been avoided for the sake of Pakistan cricket. At the same time, I feel that Amir has been a little impetuous in making the decision that he has and should have thought this through a little better,” he added.

