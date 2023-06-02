| Amit Shah Lauds People Of Telangana Extends Greetings On Formation Day Of State

Amit Shah lauds people of Telangana; extends greetings on Formation Day of state

Amit Shah took to Twitter and shared his wishes and lauded the people of Telangana for shaping the state's rich history and culture.

By ANI Published Date - 04:38 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday greeted citizens of Telangana on the Formation Day of the state, wishing more strength and prosperity to the region.

“Greetings to the vibrant people of Telangana on their Foundation Day. The people of Telangana are known for their resilience and have shaped the state’s rich history and culture. May this auspicious day bless the state with even more strength to emerge even more prosperous,” Shah said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy led celebrations of Telangana’s Foundation Day at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad by unfurling the National Flag on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

Earlier in the day President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

Telangana Day has been observed annually on June 2 since 2014. Telangana Day, commonly known as Telangana Formation Day, is a public holiday in the Indian state of Telangana. This day is celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state of Telangana.

The state of Telangana was officially formed after a long journey of protests, demonstrations and activism.