Telangana: T-SAT inks MoU with Kakatiya University

As part of the MoU, the Kakatiya University will utilize the services of T-SAT to telecast syllabus-based video lessons in various UG/PG courses in T-SAT Nipuna

1 June 23

Hyderabad: After achieving success in broadcasting quality content in the field of school education, T-SAT on announced its foray into Universities. On Thursday, the T-SAT, which is an initiative of the State government to broadcast quality education content through satellite communication entered, announced MoU with Kakatiya University.

The CEO of Softnet (Society for Telangana State Network), R Shailesh Reddy said that the MoU entails allotting air time on TSAT satellite channel to Kakatiya University on its T-SAT Nipuna channel on a trial basis for a period of one year.

As part of the MoU, the Kakatiya University will utilize the services of T-SAT to telecast syllabus-based video lessons in various UG/PG courses in T-SAT Nipuna. The University will also telecast live/recorded discussions on current topics in various subjects, documentaries, enrichment programs etc on Kakatiya TV channel/T-SAT Nipuna for purely educational purposes.

The Kakatiya University will broadcast its educational content without any commercials. The Centre is providing 8 channels to TSAT from December 2023, out of which one channel will be allocated to Kakatiya University.

During the present academic year of 2023-24, a total of 1, 00, 385 Under Graduates and 16, 190 PG students are pursuing various courses in nearly 473 educational institutions that are affiliated to Kakatiya University.

The TSAT CEO said that in the coming days, the SoFTNET will also enter into MoU with Osmania University to broadcast its content to nearly 4 lakh Indian and international students from 720 educational institutions, Shailesh Reddy.

