Amit Shah skirts key issues raised by CM KCR in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday skirted the crucial issues including the Central government’s stand on Krishna River water sharing raised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the public meeting at Munugode on Saturday.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Centre declare its stand on Krishna River water sharing. For eight years, the Telangana government has been appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refer the Krishna water sharing issue dispute to the Tribunal but the Centre failed to do so.

As anticipated that he would respond to the Chief Minister’s demands, Shah completely evaded them during his speech at his much-hyped public meeting organised in Munugode to welcome former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party fold.

During Saturday’s meeting, the Chief Minister assured he would oppose the installation of meters for agricultural pumpsets. But Shah ignored it and said the Chief Minister failed to fulfil the promises made during the last elections, calling him anti-farmer.

The Chief Minister said that the TRS government came to the rescue of the people of Munugode and Nalgonda and solved the fluoride water issue. However, Shah failed to explain the contribution made by the Central government in resolving the fluoride water problem.

Stating that the entry of Rajagopal Reddy into BJP was only beginning, Shah said once Rajagopal Reddy wins the byelection then the BJP will form the government in the State in the next elections, he said.

The union Home Minister said Telangana was freed from the shackles of the Rajakars with the initiative of India’s first union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao promised to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day but after becoming Chief Minister, he did not keep the promise due to fear from AIMIM. “If BJP is voted to power in the next Assembly elections, then the party will organise Telangana Liberation Day officially,” he assured, exuding confidence that the BJP candidate would become the Chief Minister after the next elections in the State.

Criticising the TRS government for failing to implement election promises, Shah sought to know as to what happened to the super speciality hospital to each district, 2 BHK houses, three acres land to dalits, one acre to tribals and monthly unemployed dole to youth among others.