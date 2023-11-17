Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto for Telangana polls on Saturday

Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal and Gadwal before releasing the manifesto
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release BJP’s manifesto for Telangana assembly polls on Saturday evening.
The manifesto is likely to include job calendar and assurances on employment opportunities.
On the very next day of Amit Shah’s visit to the State, on Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Narayanpet and Chevella and hold a road show in Malkajgiri constituency.