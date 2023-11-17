| Amit Shah To Release Bjps Manifesto For Telangana Polls On Saturday

Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto for Telangana polls on Saturday

Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal and Gadwal before releasing the manifesto

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release BJP’s manifesto for Telangana assembly polls on Saturday evening.

Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal and Gadwal before releasing the manifesto.

The manifesto is likely to include job calendar and assurances on employment opportunities.

On the very next day of Amit Shah’s visit to the State, on Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Narayanpet and Chevella and hold a road show in Malkajgiri constituency.