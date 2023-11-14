Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana postponed to Nov 18

Party sources said Amit Shah would be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal, Gadwal and Rajendranagar constituencies during his visit and before starting his tour he would release the manifesto at the party media centre located at Somajiguda.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the State on November 18, instead of November 17.

