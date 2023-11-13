Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers, extends Diwali wishes to fans

Taking to X the megastar shared a photo of himself within the compound of his Mumbai home Jalsa. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a kurta pyjama standing in front of the temple inside his house and offering prayers.

By ANI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Mumbai: Diwali is an auspicious festival that calls for joy and celebration. It is also the moment to seek the divine’s blessings for a happy life ahead. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared of picture of himself offering prayers to the almighty.

The actor conveyed his best wishes to his fans and followers by sharing a photo of himself and he wrote in the caption, “Deepavali ki anek shubhkamnaye”.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Megastars of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film ‘Thalaivar 170’. The actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap.

They captioned the post, “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule.”

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen sitting on a chair looking at the mobile screen with a bandage on his hand. The ‘Robot’ actor, on the other hand, is seen standing close to him and looking at the screen. ‘Thalaivar 170’ is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty.