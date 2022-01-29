Amitabh, Pooja launch ‘Dildaar Bana De’ campaign

Hyderabad: Maaza, Coca-Cola India’s homegrown mango drink has launched its latest campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’ in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The new TVC campaign features actor Pooja Hegde along with the biggest star of all times, Amitabh Bachchan. The new TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, and radio with a 360-degree approach.

The heartwarming TVC shows Pooja Hegde enjoying a game of cricket with the kids in her neighbourhood, when she accidentally hits the ball outside the grounds, which ends up landing right inside Amitabh Bachchan’s home. Bachchan, who can be seen playing the role of a senior citizen, who is infamous for never returning any balls that fall into his house – until he relishes a bottle of Maaza, which completely changes his mind and opens up his heart. The film ends with an unexpected act of ‘Dildaari’ from Bachchan, when he showers his collection of several balls that had ever fallen into his home, over the years.

Pooja said, “Becoming the face of a brand that I have enjoyed drinking since my childhood, is an opportunity I could never have passed on. This campaign is very close to my heart, as it provided me with the special opportunity to co-star with my idol and inspiration – Amitabh Bachchan, and also work with one of the greatest directors in Hindi cinema Shoojit Sarkar. I hope everyone watching the campaign film is inspired to spread positivity and humanity with acts of generosity and magnanimity for those around them.”