Amrita Vidyalayam Distributes More Than 1 Lakh Seedballs At Suraram Reserve Forest

The event witnessed the distribution of 1.15 lakh seedballs, symbolizing a strong commitment to nature and environmental conservation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Amrita Vidyalayam, Hyderabad, collaborated with AYUDH and devotees of Mata Amritanandamayi Math (MAM) to achieve a resounding success during the C20 Global Seedball Campaign at Suraram Reserve Forest in Chinna Shankarampet.

The C20 Global Seedball Campaign, an integral part of the CBSE SEWA (Social Empowerment Work in Action) syllabus, aimed to instill social responsibility and environmental consciousness among participating students.

Students from classes IX and X at Amrita Vidyalayam actively took part in dispersing seedballs, contributing to vital reforestation and ecosystem restoration efforts, a press release said.