PJTSAU organises seed mela

Farmers, researchers and experts are visiting this mela at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) organised Seed Mela-2023, an annual event, at its university auditorium in Rajendranagar on Wednesday.

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy formally inaugurated the mela. Farmers, researchers and experts from different districts of the state are visiting this mela.

According to Dr Venkat Ramana, the Director of Research at PJTSAU, around 15,000 quintals of seeds comprising 45 varieties of 10 different crops were made available for sale to farmers at affordable rates.