An apple a day keeps beauty problems at bay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Apples are not only delicious but also have potent beauty benefits. Its multi-vitamin nutrition and natural fruit acids brighten and lighten your skin and provide protection against tanning. The fruit does away with pathogens and excess oils, and helps maintain a glowing skin. It can also help remove blemishes and pimples.

Apart from being packed with vitamins and minerals, apples also contain pectin and tannin, which help to tone and tighten the skin. Apples are wonderful toners, soothers, wrinkle busters, scalp purifiers and help stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. Due to their anti-oxidant properties, they delay visible ageing signs.

The high vitamin C content in apples helps to build collagen. Its copper level (60 mcg in a large apple) encourages your skin to produce melanin, the pigment responsible for colour in your skin. This helps to protect your skin from UV rays.

A single apple can contribute five percent of a woman’s daily requirements for vitamin A. To get the most out of apples, leave the skin on — it contains half of the fibre and many polyphenols.

* To get rid of the puffiness and reduce the dark circles, place apple slices under your eyes for at least 20 minutes. Alternatively, you can also mix apple cider with grated potatoes too. Peel and grate a small potato and mix two spoons of apple cider with it. Apply it on puffy areas and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash with fresh water.

* Grated apple can be mixed with a little curd and applied on skin with acne.

* It can also be added to face masks. Mix oats with curd, honey and apple pulp or grated apple into a paste. Apply on the face and wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

* Apple cider vinegar helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and scalp. So, it helps to cure pimple and acne prone skin. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Soak cotton wool in the solution and dab on the face.

* It makes a good hair rinse, restoring normal balance and adding shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse.

* If you have dandruff, half-an-hour before shampoo, apply two tablespoons vinegar on the scalp, massaging it lightly into the scalp. In case of sticky dandruff that adheres to the scalp, soak cotton wool in apple cider vinegar and rub gently on the scalp to dislodge the flakes.

* If there is itching on skin, apple cider vinegar helps to relieve it. Add some vinegar to bath water and rinse the body with it, especially the parts with itching.

Shahnaz Husain