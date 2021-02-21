An array of academic choices at Northeastern University

The university also offers an explore programmes for students who are undecided on their field of interest.

Established in 1898, Northeastern University (NU or NEU) is a private research university in Boston, Massachusetts. The university main campus is located in Boston and has regional campuses in Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle, Washington; San Jose, California; San Francisco, California; Toronto, Vancouver, and Portland, Maine. As a world-class institution, Northeastern University is well known for its array of academic choices at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

The university also offers an explore programmes for students who are undecided on their field of interest. Some of their courses include arts, media, engineering, law, biotechnology, computer science, and human resources management. There are many professional programmes based on the area of interest such as in analytics they have seven programmes, for the business they have 21 programmes, for communications and digital media they have 16 programmes and for education and learning they have 15 programmes.

An analysis of student visa data suggests that in 2019 as many as 1,159,798 international students came to the US to study at American colleges and universities. From this diverse international pool, Northeastern was home to approximately 7,035 international students. College Factual ranks Northeastern as 4th out of a total of 1,279 colleges and universities for popularity with international students.

Northeastern features a co-operative education programme, more commonly known as “co-op” that integrates classroom study with professional experience and contains over 3,100 partners across all seven continents. The programme has been a key part of Northeastern’s curriculum of experiential learning for more than a hundred years and is one of the largest co-op/internship programmes in the world.

As an R1 institution under the Carnegie Classification, the university is among the select group of US universities with the highest level of research activity. The university has developed eight research institutes and 30 plus research centres around societal challenges rather than academic disciplines, creating multidisciplinary collaborations with industry, government agencies, and academia. Northeastern researchers have deep expertise in fields ranging from cybersecurity and robotics to nano-manufacturing and global resilience. The university receives hefty research grants each year from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Departments of Homeland Security, Energy, and Defense.

Northeastern University is ranked #49 in National Universities (tie); #102 in Best Value Schools; #11 in Most Innovative Schools; #278 in Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie); #48 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programmes (tie); #10 in International Business (tie); #10 in Programming Languages (tie); #16 in Study Abroad (tie); #16 in Service Learning (tie); #12 in Senior Capstone (tie); #1 in Co-ops/Internships.

Notable faculty at Northeastern University includes co-developer of the theory of supergravity Pran Nath; Professor in psychoacoustics Mary Florentine and professor Matthews were among others. The university has produced a wide-ranging list of notable alumni from a wide range of professional industries. Richard Egan and Roger Marino, co-founders of multinational EMC Corporation graduated from Northeastern in 1961, Jeff Clarke the CEO of Kodak took his MBA at the university; Andrew Left, an activist short seller and basketball player Jose Juan Barea.

