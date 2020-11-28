An Asian dining delight in Gurugram’s new F&B destination

Creating a wholesome experience zone for customers to unwind, RYU is a case-in-point, when it comes to striking interiors, which are deeply inspired by the culture of Japan, China and Malaysia.

New Delhi: With delectable sushi platters to signature cocktails that leave you wanting more, RYU, a new Asian-themed bar and diner in Gurugram’s popular dining destination, is a recommended spot if one is looking to unwind in the outdoor air after months-long lockdown.

The resto-bar at 32nd Milestone, the new F&B destination of Gurugram, manages to deliver a premium culinary experience, while ensuring strict use of COVID 19 guidelines issued by government. Creating a wholesome experience zone for customers to unwind, RYU is a case-in-point, when it comes to striking interiors, which are deeply inspired by the culture of Japan, China and Malaysia.

The restaurant offers an enchanting ambience at its magnificent rooftop, dotted with Japanese umbrella inspired shades and cherry blossom trees, that look just as delightful for a brunch with friends as for a romantic evening date. For a cozy family dinner or a post-work get-together with colleagues, the space offers safe and socially-distant settings for groups.

Coming to food, the diner and nightclub offers distinctive cocktails and delectable bites. RYU brings over 50 signature cocktails and the best of Asian street food as well as the finer delicacies that Asian food lovers crave for. Suggested dishes include Kappa Maki sushi, Japanese-wine marinated wrapped in flavoured rice and nori sheets. The restaurant also has tempura options for those who may like. For dimsums, diners can choose from ‘maida-free’ wholesome dimsums. The cocktails are another flavorful treat by the restaurant, which has an extensive bar menu.

Price for two: Rs 2,500 for two people (approx.) with alcohol.