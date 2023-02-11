Anand Mahindra learns ‘Naatu Naatu’ steps from Ram Charan

Updated On - 06:39 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Industrialist Anand Mahindra met actor Ram Charan at the launch of Mahindra Group’s Gen3 Formula E race in Hyderabad on Friday.

The industrialist shared a photo from the event, where he can be seen posing with Ram Charan. “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from Ram Charan on the basic Naatu Naatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The Mahindra car featured in the all-electric Formula E Motor Championship which is organised for the first time in India in Hyderabad.