Anand Mahindra left amazed by a fan-made ice cream

Anand Mahindra was left amazed after watching a video of a woman making handmade ice cream and churning it using a ‘desi jugad’, a fan!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 02:39 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group shares interesting and intriguing posts frequently on his Twitter handle. On Wednesday afternoon, he was left amazed after watching a video of a woman making handmade ice cream and churning it using a ‘desi jugad’, a fan!

Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India.. (sic),” he wrote while sharing the video on his Twitter handle. The video went viral with over one million views and more than 55k likes.

The 2:30 seconds clip shows a woman, dressed in a sari, pouring the hot ice cream mixture into a steel container and placing it inside another large cylindrical container, filling it with ice cubes. She then ties one end of the rope to the handle of the container with the mixture, while the other end is tied to a ceiling fan. After churning the container for a while, the ice cream was served in a glass bowl.

Just like Mahindra, internet users were in awe of the efforts of the woman and were impressed with the unique technique.

One user wrote, “I believe the power of the human will is strong enough to overcome any obstacle or difficulty that may come in the way of achieving one’s goals.”

I believe the power of the human will is strong enough to overcome any obstacle or difficulty that may come in the way of achieving one's goals. — Amit Misra (@amit6060) March 29, 2023

“Open AI wouldn’t have been able to provide this #jugaad of an idea! What an #idea madamji!! (sic),” another commented.

Open AI wouldn’t have been able to provide this #jugaad of an idea! What an #idea madamji!! — Ramesh Ravishankar (@rramesh25) March 30, 2023

A third said, “That’s a fan moment…One can definitely become a big fan of this fan-tastic ice cream…Jokes apart hats of to applied ingenuity. Really educated person is who obersves , understands , applies the knowledge. The people who adopt to Jugaad if given right platform can do amazing (sic).”

Thats a fan moment 😅..One can definitely become a big fan of this fan-tastic ice cream..Jokes apart hats of to applied ingenuity. Really educated person is who obersves , understands , applies the knowledge. The people who adopt to Jugaad if given right platform can do amazing — Dr Aman Kapoor (@amankapoor) March 29, 2023