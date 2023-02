Anand, Mohit star in Secunderabad Club win at HCA A3 division league

CV Anand and Mohit Kumar slammed centuries to power Secunderabad Club to a 142-run victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: CV Anand (104 no) and Mohit Kumar (101) slammed centuries to power Secunderabad Club to a 142-run victory over Sacred Heart in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Pool-A: Youth 168 in 39.1 overs (P ganesh 78; Raj 4/28, Shaik Jaheed 4/26) lost to Kakatiya 171/6 in 29.2 overs (Rohit 3/37); Sec’bad Club 295/4 in 40 overs (C V Anand 104 no, Mohit Kumar 101) bt Sacred Heart 153 in 29.1 overs (L Hatrick 50; B Akshath 3/52, Rambabu 3/4); Amberpet 158 in 23 overs bt Boys Town 148 in 23.3 overs (S Akshith 4/28);

Pool-B: Redhills 181/8 in 30 overs lost to Tarakarama 185/2 in 26.4 overs (Kyasaram Manikanta 85); Team Kun 225/4 in 45 overs (Ranveer Thapar 68) lost to PPMCC 229/7 in 39.4 overs (Sanju Naik 60, Som 71; Mohd Samad 4/34); Sec’bad union 166/5 in 30 overs lost to Southend Raymonds 167/6 in 25 overs (Sanjay 5/28);

Pool-D: Hyderabad District 223 in 35 overs (Gautham Vish 50; Vishesh 3/39, Sumit 4/49) bt Mahbub College 138 in 27 overs (N Shankar Swamy 5/21, Md Shakeel Ahmed 3/35); Reliance 163/8 in 30 overs lost to Adnan 164/4 in 25,2 overs (Om Prakash 56, Syed Buran Ahmed 54no).

Top performers

Centurions: C V Anand 104 no, Mohit Kumar 101

Five or more wickets: Sanjay 5/28, N Shankar Swamy 5/21