Gangadhar picks five wickets at HCA A3 Division League

Gangadhar snared five wickets for 14 while N Shankar Swamy scalped three for 16 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping nine-wicket victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Gangadhar

Hyderabad: Gangadhar snared five wickets for 14 while N Shankar Swamy scalped three for 16 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Ranga Reddy in the HCA A-3 Division One-day League Championship Pool D match held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the Pool A match, Varzu (74), Mohit Kumar (67) and Ankit Agarwal (63) hit half-centuries as Secunderabad Club thrashed Lal Bahadur PG College by 165 runs. Pavan’s unbeaten 72no went into vain.

Also Read Shravan takes five-wicket haul at HCA A3 division league

Brief Scores: HCA A-3 Division One-day League Championship: Pool-A: Secunderabad Club 297/7 in 30 overs (Mohit Kumar 67, Ankit Agarwal 63, Varzu 74) bt Lal Bahadur PG 132/8 in 30 overs (Pavan 72no, C V Anand 3/10); Pool-C: Shalimar XI 231/3 in 35 overs (Sheik Nawaz Khaja 83, Nitesh Pawar 62no) bt Consult 165/10 in 34 overs (Smyan Sachin 43; Sree Charan 3/24) bt Walker Town 161 in 30 overs (Divakar 51) bt M L Jaisimha 114 in 19.4 overs (Surender 4/34, Anvesh 4/45); Pool-D: Rangareddy 61 in 20 overs (Gangadhar 5/14, N Shankar Swamy 3/16) lost to Hyd District 62/1 in 7.3 overs; South Zone Inter-State Under-14 Cricket Tournament Round-3: Hyderabad CA 308/7 in 90 overs drew with Pondicherry CA 169 in 55.2 overs (Syed Hidayath Hussain 3/28, Vaishnav Sai Tanay 3/22, Hishanth Prem Charan 2/16) & 9/0 in 1.1 overs.