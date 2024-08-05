Ananya Panday to star as content creator in streaming thriller ‘CTRL’

In 'CTRL,' the actress stars with Vihaan Samat as a romantic couple creating social media content. The film explores the impact of technology and the digital revolution on modern life.

By IANS Updated On - 5 August 2024, 03:29 PM

Mumbai: 754932is set to essay the role of a content creator in the upcoming streaming thriller ‘CTRL’.

The film is a cutting-edge thriller and is helmed by master storyteller Vikramaditya Motwane.

This project marks Ananya’s second film following ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which explores the digital space impacting lifestyle.

In ‘CTRL’, the actress stars alongside Vihaan Samat, portraying a romantic couple who produce content on social media. The film questions the dependency on technology in the current times and the digital revolution.

Talking about the film, Ananya said: “ ‘CTRL’ is engaging, impactful, and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it.”

Director Vikramaditya Motwane feels that with the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life.

He said: “The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer ‘CTRL’ tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that’s relevant.”

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘CTRL’ brings a thought-provoking narrative to the fore in a unique format which will reflect in every frame of this film. Whether it is the cast on screen or all those working behind the scenes, the entire team was excited and engrossed in this world, meticulously bringing it to life. Looking forward to our collaboration with Netflix and reaching a wide audience with the film’s universally relevant themes.”

Produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, ‘CTRL’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4.