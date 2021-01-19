Ancient articles found near Huzurabad

Two pots, broken pieces of pots, jug, bricks, and earthen crowbar were unearthed at the spot

Karimnagar: Ancient instruments were found near Ranganayakulagutta on the outskirts of Huzurabad town.

Two pots, broken pieces of pots, jug, bricks, and earthen crowbar were unearthed at the spot. The archaeology, revenue and police officials visited the spot.

A pot was unearthed on Sunday while levelling the land in survey number 1140/D owned by Singireddy Raji Reddy, who informed the matter to the police. On Monday, archaeology officials led by Assistant Director D Ganga Devi collected the instruments and sent them to the State office for further examination.

While removing the two pots, they found other instruments such as jug, bricks, earthen crowbar and broken pieces of pots. There was a possibility of finding more if the excavation was taken up, Ganga Devi said.

