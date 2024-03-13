AIMIM delegation discusses Ramzan shop hours with police chiefs

The delegation comprised of MLAs meet police officials om Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:14 PM

Aimim

Hyderabad: A delegation of AIMIM party MLAs and MLCs on Wednesday met the Commissioners of Police of tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and discussed allowing shops to conduct business till late night during Ramzan.

The delegation comprised MLAs Mohd Majid Hussain (Nampally), Mohd Mubeen (Bahadurpura), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Kauser Mohiuddin (Karwan), Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar) and MLCs Mirza Rahmath Baig and Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi.

“The Commissioners assured us that they will allow the commercial establishments to remain open till late night in Ramzan. The traders should also support the police and ensure there are no problems with general traffic and no law & order issues,” said Jaffer Hussain Meraj.

On Tuesday night, there was confusion over keeping the shops open till late night after the police started enforcing closure of shops at 11 pm. Traders informed the public representatives about it who then spoke to the police officials.