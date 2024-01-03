IIT-H ready to make bricks, organic fertilizers from waste

Prof Murty said they would build a shed in the dumpyard where they could make organic fertiliser and bricks out of waste.

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar is talking to IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty at Institute campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) Director Prof BS Murty has sought support from the Sangareddy district administration to convert waste produced in Kandi mandal into organic fertilizer and manufacturing bricks with the remaining waste.

Talking to Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, who visited IIT-H to meet the Director on Wednesday, Prof Murty said they would build a shed in the dumpyard where they could make organic fertiliser and bricks out of waste. Since it would restrict waste piling up at the dumping yard, Prabhakar assured him to take the issue up with the District Collector and get the work done.

The Sangareddy MLA urged the IIT-H Director to adopt more government schools in and around the IIT to support and guide poor students going to government schools. Since the IIT-H has already adopted five schools, the MLA urged the Director to adopt another 10 schools for the benefit of students.