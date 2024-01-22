BRS office at Mallapuram demolished by Revenue officials

Along with 100 policemen, revenue officials reached the BRS office after midnight and demolished it using a bulldozer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 12:33 PM

BRS office demolished by revenue officials at Mallapuram in Yadadri Bhongir district without issuing any notice

Yadadri-Bhongir: With the support of the police, revenue officials demolished the BRS party office at Mallapuram of Yagagirigutta mandal at 2 am on Monday.

Strongly condemning the act, BRS Yadagirigutta mandal president Karre Venkataiah said the party mandal office was constructed in 150 yards at Mallapuram about two years ago. He strongly criticized the officials of revenue department for demolishing the BRS office without issuing any notice to him.

He alleged that the additional collector (revenue) of the district was acting like an agent of the ruling Congress party. He suspected the role of Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah (Congress) in the demolition of the BRS office.