Andhra Pradesh: 117 mandals to experience heat wave on April 18

Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are likely to record 44.7 degrees Celsius and 44 C respectively today.

By PTI Published Date - 01:15 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Representational Image.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 117 more across the state on Tuesday.

Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district is the lone cluster of villages expected to suffer severe heat wave.

While heat waves are expected to hit seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, four in East Godavari, two each in Eluru, Palnadu, Visakhapatnam and Nandyala, six in Gunturu and 10 in Krishna, said the disaster management department in a statement on Monday.

Likewise, four mandals in Krishna district, 13 each in NTR and YSR Kadapa, 12 in Parvatipuram Manyam, five in Srikakulam and 19 in Vizianagaram.

Out of the 117 mandals, Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are likely to record 44.7 degrees Celsius and 44 C respectively today.

Though the disaster management department estimated that no severe heat waves would occur on Monday, 14 mandals registered them, five in Anakapalli district, three in Palnadu, two in Eluru and one each in Krishna, Prakasam and Nandyala, including heat waves in 116 mandals.

APSDMA managing director B. R. Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the sweltering weather and take necessary precautions.