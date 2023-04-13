Coastal Andhra Pradesh hits season’s first heatwave

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
As predicted earlier, Prakasam, Kurnool, NTR, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, and Bapatla have hit 44°C on Thursday

Updated On - 05:41 PM, Thu - 13 April 23
Amaravati: Coastal Andhra Pradesh is experiencing a severe heatwave. YSR Kadapa recorded its highest temperature on Wednesday at 43 °C. As predicted earlier, Prakasam, Kurnool, NTR, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, and Bapatla have hit 44°C on Thursday. The reports say that coastal areas’ temperatures might rise more than 44°C on Friday. Vijayawada and Guntur cities to remain the hotspot for the heat for the next three days. Also, the highest humidity percentage of 61.3% was recorded at Visakhapatnam.

Nellore recorded the lowest temperature of 27.79 °C.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicted that the heatwaves would be experienced in 108 mandals on Friday. The APSDMA officials cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh to restrict themselves to homes and hydrate themselves by taking more liquids to avoid sunstrokes.

 

District                                   Mandal                                Temperature

Prakasam                                 Marripudi                                         44 °C

Kurnool                                Kurnool Rural                                     44 °C

Vizianagaram                            Rajam                                             43.84°C

Nandyal                                Banaganapalli                                    43.83 °C

Ananthapuram                         Pamidi                                            43.67 °C

Tirupati                             Ramachandrapuram                             43.46 °C

