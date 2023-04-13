Coastal Andhra Pradesh hits season’s first heatwave

As predicted earlier, Prakasam, Kurnool, NTR, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, and Bapatla have hit 44°C on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image.

Amaravati: Coastal Andhra Pradesh is experiencing a severe heatwave. YSR Kadapa recorded its highest temperature on Wednesday at 43 °C. As predicted earlier, Prakasam, Kurnool, NTR, Vizianagaram, Tirupati, and Bapatla have hit 44°C on Thursday. The reports say that coastal areas’ temperatures might rise more than 44°C on Friday. Vijayawada and Guntur cities to remain the hotspot for the heat for the next three days. Also, the highest humidity percentage of 61.3% was recorded at Visakhapatnam.

Nellore recorded the lowest temperature of 27.79 °C.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicted that the heatwaves would be experienced in 108 mandals on Friday. The APSDMA officials cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh to restrict themselves to homes and hydrate themselves by taking more liquids to avoid sunstrokes.

District Mandal Temperature

Prakasam Marripudi 44 °C

Kurnool Kurnool Rural 44 °C

Vizianagaram Rajam 43.84°C

Nandyal Banaganapalli 43.83 °C

Ananthapuram Pamidi 43.67 °C

Tirupati Ramachandrapuram 43.46 °C

Also Read Jagan Mohan Reddy richest CM in country with Rs 510 cr assets: Report