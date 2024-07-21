Andhra Pradesh: 62 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle

By PTI Published Date - 21 July 2024, 08:53 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh more than a month after N Chandrababu Naidu took over as the Chief Minister, 62 IAS officers were transferred on Saturday.

According to the orders issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, PS Girisha was appointed as the vice chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.

Manazir Jeelani Samoon, a 2012 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the MD of Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation (AP MARKFED).

Kritika Shukla, a 2013 batch IAS officer, was posted as the director of Intermediate Education. She was also given full additional charge (FAC) of the post of secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE).

P Ravi Subash, a 2013 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the chairman and MD of Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL), among others.