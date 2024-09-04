Vemulawada Temple receives Rs 6.87 crore revenue in ‘Shravanamasam’

With the month believed to be auspicious to visit the temple of Lord Shiva, scores of devotees from different parts of the State as well as the adjacent Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh visited the shrine

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 4 September 2024, 04:07 PM

Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sicilla: The Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada has garnered a total revenue of Rs 6.87 crore revenue during Shravanamasam.

With the month believed to be auspicious to visit the temple of Lord Shiva, scores of devotees from different parts of the State as well as the adjacent Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh visited the shrine. The rush was especially high on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays.

More than 4.5 lakh devotees visited the temple, which translated into a revenue of Rs 6,87,22,090 in different forms.

The highest revenue of Rs.1,74,76,600 was received through Kodemokku, the famous ritual in the shrine, followed by the laddu prasadam at Rs 1,35,81,500.

Guest houses earned the temple Rs 43,80,497, while the ‘kalyana’ ticket raked in Rs 34,44,000. The Abhishekam brought Rs 21,16,500, while the ‘keshakandana’ earned Rs 15,22,700.

The recently introduced break darshan tickets brought in Rs.12,33,000, jaggery license collected Rs 10,47,458, while the Baddipochamma ticket brought in Rs 9,92,195. The Bheemeshwara temple received a revenue of Rs 3,06,720, while Satyanarayana vratam tickets earned Rs 1,86,000, to mention a few.