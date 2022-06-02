Andhra Pradesh: Actor Divya Vani quits TDP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Vijayawada: Actress-turned-politician and Telugu Desam Party officials spokesperson Divya Vani on Thursday announced that she was quitting the party.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, she alleged that she was ignored in the party and not even allowed to speak at the recent TDP Mahanadu at Ongole, where there was no resolution passed seeking Bharat Ratna award for the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao.

Disclosing that she was facing trouble within the party for the past one and half year. Despite living in Hyderabad with her family, she had made it a point to attend every meeting in Andhra, she said. She said she was insulted and humiliated and also alleged that the religious sentiments of the Christians were hurt by some of the statements made by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu against conversions. “I am Christian and have worked for God. I questioned him about these comments and I was targeted for speaking the truth”, she said.