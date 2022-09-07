Andhra Pradesh allocates Rs 4700 cr for downtrodden women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to allocate Rs.4700 crore for women belonging to ST, SC, BC and Minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 years under the YSR Cheyutha Scheme.

Informing this to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, the programme would be held for one week at the mandal level involving women.Others decisions include allotment of 30.32 acres to Oberoi group, procurement of Rs.4020 crore as loan for implementing Jal jeevan Mission, allocation of Rs.20 lakh each village secretariat, and construction of one lakh houses in Visakhapatnam and allotment of houses for 21.3 lakh beneficiaries.