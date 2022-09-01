AP not responding to Centre’s initiatives for development: BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:42 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Vijayawada: Although the Centre is taking initiatives for development of Andhra Pradesh by allotting a bulk drug park to the state, the YSR Congress Government is not taking the necessary measures on its part, according to BJP state president Somu Veerraju.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as to why the state was not accepting the hardware park and petrochemical complex which were sanctioned by the Centre.

The BJP leader also took exception to using the land allotted for the hardware park to give house-sites and wondered why Jagan was more keen on vote bank politics than development of AP. Setting up the hardware park in Kakinada would have triggered a lot of development and the petrochemical complex had the potential to generate lakhs of jobs, he pointed out.

Veerraju also alleged that though the Centre came forward to sanction medical colleges to AP, the state government was dragging its feet over it.